Carolyn Neal Rigsbee



August 21, 1935 - October 14, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Carolyn Neal Rigsbee, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital with her family by her side. Mrs. Rigsbee had been in declining health. She was born August 21,1935 in Durham to the late Curtis Linwood Neal and Margaret Louise Barbee Neal. In addition to her parents Mrs. Rigsbee is predeceased by husband, Hubert Lennox (H.L.) Rigsbee and son-in-law Raymond Fuller.



Mrs. Rigsbee was owner and operator of Carolyn's Day Care in Durham for over 30 years. On numerous occasions she was recognized by the State of NC as operating the highest rated day care center in the state and consistently received high ratings for her efforts. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur Mrs. Rigsbee was employed with the American Tobacco company in Durham. In addition to being a dedicated business woman she and HL provided for their family and also enjoyed time at their beach house in North Myrtle Beach. Carolyn loved animals and had several pets over the years. She was especially fond of Ricky, her Pomeranian who also predeceased her. He was a faithful companion and enjoyed his lap time with her.



Mrs. Rigsbee is survived by daughter's Pamela Rigsbee of Asheville, Terri Rigsbee Carden and her husband C.B., Lisa Rigsbee Fuller, sister Cathy Neal Clark and her husband Wink, all of Durham, brother Michael Neal of Richmond, Virginia and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID pandemic a graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetary in Durham at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 . For everyone's safety please practice social distancing and wear a face covering.



