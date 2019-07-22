Henry Carson Elliott



June 1, 1946 - July 18, 2019



Rougemont



HENRY CARSON ELLIOTT age 73, of 1747 Peed Road, Rougemont, NC died Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Elliott was born June 1, 1946 in Mecklenburg County, VA, son of the late William Anderson & Virgie Wiles Elliott. He was an Instrumentation Technician for C&A Corp. where he retired after 35 years of service, was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Army.



Surviving are a daughter, Kristal E. Ford & husband, Craig, of Rougemont, NC, two grandchildren, Garrett Craig Ford & wife, Morgan, Lauren Elizabeth Ford, former wife, Becky Duke Elliott, four brothers, Tex Elliott & wife, Deloris of Andrews, NC, W.G. Elliott, Mark Elliott, Rex Elliott, all of Nelson, VA, five sisters, Pauline Blount & husband, Tommy of Raleigh, NC, Betty Womack & husband, C.J., Carolyn Hudson & husband, Dennis, Connie Waldrep & husband, Dee Dee, all of Nelson, VA, and Susan Harlowe of Danville, VA.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Elliott is preceded in death by a brother, Bill Elliott, and sister, Hazel Dunn.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Chambers officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and guests for one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the home.



Pallbearers will be Andy Clements, Garrett Ford, Scott Ford, Kaylin Jordan, Wayne Latta, and Lewis Winstead. Honorary pallbearers will be Cecil Clayton, and James Mangum.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 1655 Mt. Harmony Church Road, Rougemont, NC 27572.



Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com. Published in HeraldSun on July 22, 2019