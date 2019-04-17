Carter Ray Doyle



May 28, 1947 - April 11, 2019



Durham



Carter Ray Doyle of Durham, North Carolina, died after a car accident on April 11, 2019 along with a close friend, on the way home from a band rehearsal. He was 71 years old.



Ray is survived by his wife Brenda, their two children, Patrick Doyle and Mary Summerlin and three grandchildren - Georgia and Ellie Summerlin and Clara Doyle.



Ray was born on May 29, 1947 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. He attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.



He was a beloved husband, father and doting grandfather. He was an avid reader and a lover of music and was an accomplished trumpet player, playing in many of the area bands, churches and community venues.



A funeral service in celebration of Ray's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hope Valley Baptist Church in Durham. All are welcome to attend the visitation at 3:00PM followed by the service at 4:00PM.



Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care the the Doyle family.