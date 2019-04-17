Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hope Valley Baptist Church
Durham, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Hope Valley Baptist Church
Durham, NC
View Map

Carter Ray Doyle


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carter Ray Doyle Obituary
Carter Ray Doyle

May 28, 1947 - April 11, 2019

Durham

Carter Ray Doyle of Durham, North Carolina, died after a car accident on April 11, 2019 along with a close friend, on the way home from a band rehearsal. He was 71 years old.

Ray is survived by his wife Brenda, their two children, Patrick Doyle and Mary Summerlin and three grandchildren - Georgia and Ellie Summerlin and Clara Doyle.

Ray was born on May 29, 1947 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. He attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.

He was a beloved husband, father and doting grandfather. He was an avid reader and a lover of music and was an accomplished trumpet player, playing in many of the area bands, churches and community venues.

A funeral service in celebration of Ray's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hope Valley Baptist Church in Durham. All are welcome to attend the visitation at 3:00PM followed by the service at 4:00PM.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care the the Doyle family.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now