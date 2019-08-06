Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Warren's Chapel Baptist Church.
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Warren's Chapel Baptist Church.

Catherine Cotton


1921 - 2019
Catherine Cotton Obituary
Mrs. Catherine Daye Cotton

June 5, 1921 - August 2, 2019

MEBANE

Mrs. Catherine Daye Cotton 98, died August 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Maude Walker Daye.

Funeral- Wednesday at 2:00 PM in Warren's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.

Survivors are daughter, Christine C. Finley (Rev. John), thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, twenty-eight great-great grandchildren; brother, Rev. Linwood Daye; godson, William "Bill" Pettiford (Faye); son-in-law, Ernest Johnson; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cotton and several step- children.

Public viewing-Today from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 6, 2019
