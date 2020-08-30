1/1
Catherine DiMaria
1947 - 2020
Catherine B DiMaria

November 7, 1947 - August 25, 2020

Durham

Catherine B. DiMaria, 72 years old of Durham, NC, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.

Cathy was born on November 7th, 1947 in NY to Theodore Sienicki and Dorothy Whitling. She has considered NC her home for the past 30 years.

Cathy worked for the USPS in NY and NC and she also delivered newspapers for several years with her late husband, Louis DiMaria, in Durham for the Herald Sun.

She enjoyed traveling, going to musicals, cooking, playing games, and spending time with her family and friends. She was especially fond of her dog, Charley Bear.

Cathy was the best mother to her daughters, Michele Ingram Yuan of Durham, NC and Hillary Ingram and son-in-law Gino Tortorelli of Durham, NC. She was also a beloved grandmother to Nathan and Caitlyn Shanahan and Emerson, Peyton and Kaiyan Yuan.

Cathy also leaves behind her sisters, Lorraine Thompson of NY and Jeanne Statile of NJ, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no immediate formal service. There will instead be a "Celebration of Cathy's Life" gathering at Cathy's home in November for all who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, Michele and Hillary ask that donations be made in her honor to JDRF or St. Judes Hospital.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
