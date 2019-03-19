Catherine Murray O'Keeffe



Durham



Catherine Murray O'Keeffe, age 89, died peacefully in her Durham home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 16, 2019.



Catherine was born in County Cork, Ireland to the late Jeremiah and Julia Cronin Murray. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas-Court Durham #1576.



Catherine loved the Lord, her family, and the community. She will be missed and is an inspiration to all that knew her.



Catherine is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 64 years, Patrick A. O'Keeffe of Durham, NC; her four children, Martin O'Keeffe of Atlanta, GA; Patricia Odell (Jeff) of Durham; Jerry O'Keeffe (Tana) of Durham; and Eileen Stevens (Robert) of Raleigh, NC; and five grandchildren, Niles O'Keeffe, Maura Hanks, Julia Stevens, Patrick "Joseph" O'Keeffe and Sean O'Keeffe. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nora, Pat, John, Diarmuid, Tom and Josie.



A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 11:00 AM Thursday, March 21, 2019 from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 in the daily chapel. A brief reception in the gathering space will follow mass. Burial will be private at St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Durham Meals on Wheels, 2522 Ross Rd., Durham, NC 27703; or Catholic Daughters of Americas-Court Durham, 3502 Lochnora Parkway, Durham, NC 27705.



Arrangements for the O'Keeffe family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. On-line memorials: www.hallwynne.com - Select obits. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 19, 2019