Cathi Witherspoon-Carney
Bahama
Cathi Witherspoon-Carney, 61, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. She was born in Warwick, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Capt. B. W. Witherspoon and Elizabeth Jane Suitt Witherspoon. In addition to her parents, Ms. Witherspoon-Carney was also predeceased by her sister, Kerri Jane Witherspoon.
Ms. Witherspoon-Carney was a life-long educator and non-profit advocate for children. Ms. Witherspoon-Carney held her B.S. and M.S. degrees from George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University.
Ms. Witherspoon-Carney is survived by her devoted spouse of 35 years Issy Carney; her beloved rescue-dog, Keegan Beshert Witherspoon-Carney; loving friends and family members, Jan Suitt Levine of Durham, Michael Higdon of Washington, DC, Gloria Coffre Fuller, Hector Mendoza, Zarik Palamino Coffre all of Bahama, Blake and Evelyn Nicholson of Bahama, and Kay Murray of Durham.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nashville, Tennessee. Memorial donations may be made to children and/or animal advocacy groups in lieu of flowers.
Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020