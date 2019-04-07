Cathy Anne Smith



December 12, 1950 - April 2, 2019



Durham



Cathy Anne Smith, age 68, died peacefully at her home in Durham on April 2, 2019. Miss Smith was born in Gainesville, Texas, on December 12, 1950, to the late John R. Smith and Catherine Newsome Smith.



She worked for many years as a teacher at her beloved Durham Academy, where her love for teaching and children left a wonderful legacy. She later worked with Dr. Keith Brodie at Duke University and then in private practice. Cathy was known to all as an enthusiastic Blue Devils fan, often attending basketball games when she could. She was a longtime and loyal member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham, as well.



She is survived by cousins Ronald B. Smith, Jr. of Rockwall, TX; Keith H. Smith, Jr. of Dalton, GA; Sally Smith Heard of Covington, GA; and Rebecca Smith Jandhyala of Houston, TX.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.



A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at James Island Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412.



The Smith family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com select obituaries. Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary