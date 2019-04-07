Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
3639 Old Chapel Hill Road
Durham, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
James Island Presbyterian Church Cemetery
1632 Fort Johnson Road
Charleston, NC
View Map

Cathy Anne Smith


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cathy Anne Smith Obituary
Cathy Anne Smith

December 12, 1950 - April 2, 2019

Durham

Cathy Anne Smith, age 68, died peacefully at her home in Durham on April 2, 2019. Miss Smith was born in Gainesville, Texas, on December 12, 1950, to the late John R. Smith and Catherine Newsome Smith.

She worked for many years as a teacher at her beloved Durham Academy, where her love for teaching and children left a wonderful legacy. She later worked with Dr. Keith Brodie at Duke University and then in private practice. Cathy was known to all as an enthusiastic Blue Devils fan, often attending basketball games when she could. She was a longtime and loyal member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham, as well.

She is survived by cousins Ronald B. Smith, Jr. of Rockwall, TX; Keith H. Smith, Jr. of Dalton, GA; Sally Smith Heard of Covington, GA; and Rebecca Smith Jandhyala of Houston, TX.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at James Island Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412.

The Smith family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now