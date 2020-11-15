1/1
C.B. Carden Jr.
C.B. Carden, Jr.

Durham

C.B. Carden, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home. Mr. Carden was born in Durham, the son of the late Chester Bryant Carden, Sr. and Gloria Ida Partin Carden.

Mr. Carden was a veteran of the U.S. Army with service in the Viet Nam war. He retired from the North Carolina ABC Board. Mr. Carden was also a professional truck driver for several area businesses.

Mr. Carden is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri Rigsbee Carden; daughters, Stacey Carden Sheppard and husband Wayne, Shannon Carden Polero and husband Victor; son, Stephen R. Carden and wife Amy; sister, Rebecca Brigdon; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 18 at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Earl Echols officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Clements Funeral Service
NOV
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
