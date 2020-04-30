|
Mr. Cecil Eugene Chandler
Durham
Mr. Cecil Eugene Chandler, 94, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham after a brief illness. Born in Person County, he was the middle son of the late Eugene Douglas Chandler and Lucy Stem Perry of Durham. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chandler was also predeceased by his wife, Mary Staples Chandler; brothers, Malcolm Thomas Chandler, Kenneth Douglas Chandler; and sister, Patsy Perry O'Briant.
Mr. Chandler was educated in the Durham City Schools and employed for 51 years of service with the Durham Fire Department where he retired with the rank of captain. Mr. Chandler was a lifetime member of the Durham Elks Lodge and served as community volunteer for several organizations. He joined the Army in 1941 at the age of 15, and is a Pearl Harbor survivor. He served his county and was discharged at the age of 19 as a sergeant.
Mr. Chandler is survived by his son, Clay A. Chandler and his husband Richard Danny Chappell of Durham.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Watts Street Baptist Church: 800 Watts St., Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 30, 2020