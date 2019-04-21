Home

Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606

Charles Abernethy


1966 - 2019
Charles Abernethy Obituary
Charles Abernethy

November 8, 1966 - April 17, 2019

Charlotte

Charles Frederick "Chuck" Abernethy II, 52, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Chuck was born on November 8, 1966 in Spartanburg, SC, son of Margaret Judith Laney of Chapel Hill, NC and the late, Charles Frederick Abernethy. He was a graduate of UNCC and enjoyed a career in home furnishings sales. A former high school athlete, he loved all sports, particularly Carolina Tarheel basketball.

In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by two sons, Charles Grant Abernethy and Caleb John Abernethy, and two sisters, Kathryn Laney Abernethy and Anna Hampton Kelly.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2019
