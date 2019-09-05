|
Charles Nelson Baker
January 27, 1935- August 15, 2019
Timberlake
Charles Nelson Baker, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away August 15, 2019 at the age of 84 in Durham, N.C.
Charles was born on January 27, 1935 in Kittrell, N.C. to Cornelius and Pattie (Day) Baker and was the youngest of 8 children. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings – Kathleen Shearin, Ruth Perry, Elizabeth Falkner, Bennie Baker, Robert Baker, Herman Baker and Furman Baker.
He graduated from Henderson High School in 1953 and joined the N.C. National Guard and then enlisted in the U.S.Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the North Carolina State University.
While his 38-year career with General Electric spanned multiple states, countries and continents, his first assignment was as technical advisor for the Marine One Helicopter fleet under John F. Kennedy's administration. He married the former Judith Ann Siesky on June 26, 1965 in her home church in Brownsville, PA. They raised 3 daughters and celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
In 1978, Charles accepted a position in Geneva, Switzerland that would eventually lead to over a decade of international assignments with his young family, including Sweden, Turkey and Greece. Charles and his family have had a lifetime of memories exploring the rich and diverse cultures of the world.
After returning to the United States, Charles retired from his final assignment with G.E. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. During his retirement years, Charles relocated with Judy from Cincinnati, Ohio to Roxboro, N.C., eventually settling in Timberlake. He attended Concord United Methodist Church and served as a member of the Alumni Board of Piedmont Community College.
He could often be seen in his yard tending to his garden, admiring his rose bushes, filling his bird feeders or reading the newspaper in his favorite chair with his beloved cat, Abby on his lap.
Charles is survived by his wife, Judy, daughters Charlene Vicari (Tony) of Highland Ranch, CO.; Julie Baker Stiner (Luke) of Roxboro; and Donica Masterson-Ruano (Sebastian) The Woodlands, TX. and 5 Grandchildren – Julianne Vicari, Erica Vicari, Aidan Masterson, Erin Masterson and Tristan Masterson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Concord United Methodist Church with the Rev. Karl Neuschaefer officiating. A private burial will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery.
In honor of his love of bright colors, we ask that there be no dark or black clothing worn by those attending his service and celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , by mail: PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 5, 2019