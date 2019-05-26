Services Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main Street Wake Forest , NC 27587 (919) 556-5811 Charles Coley

November 18,1947 - May 5, 2019



Elizabethtown, NC



Charles William Coley, 71 died at Duke University Hospital on May 5, 2019 after an extended battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Bladen County on November 18, 1947 and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1966. Charles completed an associate degree at the Lincoln College of Technology (Formerly Nashville Auto-Diesel College) just prior to enlisting in the Army in 1968. He was assigned to Fort Rucker Alabama where he was trained to work on helicopters. He spent most of his time in Viet Nam as a door gunner on various types of assault helicopters. Mr. Coley was the son of the late Z.K. Coley and Iola Brantley Coley. He is survived by one daughter, Tonya Davis, two granddaughters, and two great grandsons, all of Clarkton, NC; two sisters; Carolyn Coley London of Durham, NC, Shelby Jean Farrow, and a brother, Ronald Coley, of Elizabethtown. His sister, Fanny Coley Storms of Mint Hill, and his brother Z. K. Coley Jr. of Wake Forest, NC predeceased him. While in the service in Viet Nam Charles was recognized for his many contributions including two Purple Hearts. In November 1969 and in January 1970 he was awarded Air Medals with "V" device. These awards were bestowed for acts of heroism against armed enemies. Charles was also recognized for valorous actions whie serving as a Door Gunner with the 174th Aviation Company. He was recognized in March for ignoring heavy volumes of hostile fire directed against him; Specialist Coley continued to work in exposed areas until all casualties had been removed from the battlefield. Specialist Coley's personal heroism, professional competence, and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service, and reflected great credit upon him, the Americal Division, and the United States Army. A memorial service to celebrate his life and honor his numerous accomplishments will be held on June 8, 2019, at the Shrine Club at 2046 NC 242, Elizabethtown, NC at 2:00 PM. If you wish to remember Charles in some special way, the family suggests that donations be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home P.O. Box 249 Middlesex, NC, 27557, in honor of Charles W. Coley. His grandparents donated the land for the children's home in 1923. Published in HeraldSun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries