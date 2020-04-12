Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002

Charles David Latta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Latta Obituary
Charles David Latta

Hillsborough

Charles David Latta, of Hillsborough, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 at the Addison of Durham at the age of 80. David grew up in Hillsborough, graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1957, and made his living as an insurance salesman, working with Western & Southern Life for 35 years, followed by Aflac for a few years following his retirement from Western & Southern. He was beloved not only by those he served, but by everyone who met him. He was a gentle, loving father and a devoted, caring husband. He was also a man of devout faith, teaching Sunday School for many years and was also involved in community outreach. He will be missed sorely by those he leaves behind, but he leaves them with the certain knowledge that he is now happy and content in Heaven.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Wilma Combs Latta, and his brother, Samuel Latta. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Andrew Latta, and daughter-in-law, Amy Rose Latta. He is also survived by his brother, Phillip Latta (and his wife Paulette Latta), and his sisters, Mary "Polly" Sutherland (and her husband Alistair Sutherland) and Christine "Teeny" Marsh (and her husband David Marsh).

Due to current ongoing events, the memorial for David will be postponed, but he will be buried in the Hillsborough Town Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Samaritan's Purse Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the Durham Rescue Mission, 1201 E Main St, Durham, NC 27701 in memory of his faith and his concern for others.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -