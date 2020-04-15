|
Charles R. Dilts
January 30, 1931 - April 10, 2020
Durham
Charles R. "Charlie" Dilts, 89, died on April 10, 2020 in his Durham home. A native of the Bull City, Charlie was the youngest child of Frank Byram and Margaret Goldthwaite Dilts. He was a 1948 graduate of Durham High School and a member of the Duke University class of 1952, maintaining lifelong friendships with many of his classmates. After a brief stint as a sports reporter for the local newspaper, Charlie went back to school, earning a master's degree from Georgia State University and following in his father's footsteps to become an actuary.
Beginning his career with Home Security Life Insurance Company, Charlie subsequently founded an actuarial consulting firm and then welcomed as partners Richard D. "Dick" Umstead and Charles W. "Charlie" Dunn. An entrepreneur at heart, Charlie also collaborated with the late George R. McKee to co-found in 1975 Investors Consolidated Insurance Company. Charlie remained busy with both businesses until his retirement in the late 1990's. In the community, Charlie was a faithful communicant of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, volunteering over the years in a number of roles. A member of the Durham Rotary Club since 1960, Charlie was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and served that organization as President in 1980. Charlie was proud to support his Alma Mater as an Iron Duke, keeping for more than 45 years season tickets to Duke men's basketball games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
But as vigorous as Charlie's career and community life were, his highest priority was family. Charlie married in 1968 the love of his life, Lynne S. Dilts, and together they raised three daughters, Lisa, Fran and Margaret. A close-knit family, the Diltses enjoyed a variety of past-times, but chief among them was travel. A passionate and curious traveler, Charlie and Lynne, their daughters, extended family and close friends undertook a rich variety of adventures – both abroad and in the US – that left a treasure trove of transformative experiences and madcap memories. The NC coast – a favorite haunt since boyhood – entertained Charlie and his family for decades with fishing, sailing, and admiring the sunsets with loved ones and a cocktail.
Charlie is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth "Biz" Dilts Williams, and brother, Edgar L. Dilts. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynne S. Dilts of Durham, three children: Lisa K. Dilts of Durham, Frances Dilts Wescott (Richard "Dusty") of Durham, and Margaret L. Dilts Kollias (Zacharias "Zack") of Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren: Athanasios Zacharias "Tommy" Kollias, Kristopher Charles "Kris" Kollias, Margie Lynne "Mellie" Wescott, and Charles Grimes "Charlie" Wescott, and a niece, Denise D. "Dennie" Newton (Walter L.), of Bahama, NC.
A celebration of life will be arranged for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made either to The Rotary Foundation, c/o Charles R. Dilts Memorial Fund, 909 Demerius Street, Durham, NC 27701; or to the North Carolina Coastal Federation, www.nccoast.org, in honor of Charles R. Dilts.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 15, 2020