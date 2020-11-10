1/1
Charles Dixon Mincey
Charles Dixon Mincey

Durham

Charles Dixon Mincey, 79, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Alamance County to the late Charlie Maddrey Mincey and Sallie Susanna Dixon Mincey. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Jean Mincey Fletcher.

Mr. Mincey was the owner of Easy Living Plans Service. He loved to work on old Chevrolet cars and loved to draw and design plans. He was a long-time member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and he loved his church family dearly. Mr. Mincey was a former member of the Durham Jaycees, the Sertoma Club and the Home Builders Association.

Mr. Mincey is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda McIntyre Mincey; son, Nick Mincey (Kendall); daughter, Leslie Mincey Dawson (Mark); grandchildren, Adam Mincey (Mary), Luke Mincey (Anna), Drew Mincey, Wesley Dawson, Kyle Dawson; and great-granddaughter, Harper Mincey.

A private service will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel Gregory officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328; or to Mars Hill Baptist Church: 1418 NC-57, Hillsborough, NC 27278.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
