Charles Edwin Leathers
Bronx, NY
The passing of Mr. Charles Edwin Leathers, on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Bronx, New York is being announced by his wife, Alma Menefield Leathers.
Charles was born on June 6, 1947, in Durham, North Carolina to the late Samuel Linwood Leathers and Helen Keller Umphrey Leathers.
Charles is preceded in death by his brother Floyd Gaddy, sisters: Shirley Gaddy Eades, Mary Elizabeth Burrell, and Hazel Ann Weaver.
Charles was educated in the Durham City Schools having graduated from Hillside High School in June 1965. To serve his country, Charles enlisted in the United States Army being Honorably Discharged July 24, 1972. He is a Vietnam Veteran.
Charles continued his education at North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) in Accounting and Taxation. Going on to City University of New York-Herbert H. Lehman College in Bronx, NY, he received his Professional Certification Status as an Expert Registered Internal Revenue Service Income Tax Preparer in 1989. Charles was employed by several corporations to manage accounting, tax preparation and filings, payroll, budget and benefits and compensation departments.
In 1977, his Firm in Bronx, NY was incorporated. Charles E. Leathers was Owner and Accountant.
Charles professional Activities and Societies include: National Association of Notary Public, NAPA, National Association of Public Accountants, Veterans of Viet Nam, and USTA United States Tennis Association.
On June 9, 1979, Charles married his beloved wife Alma Menefield of Columbus, GA.
Charles was active in the church and served as an Elder at Beck Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bronx, NY.
"Bro", "Uncle Bro", or "Uncle Little Bro" as his family lovingly called him was a "Daddy/Father figure" to his entire family and gave his sound advice and opinion regardless of their age.
Mr. Leathers leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Alma of Bronx, NY. Two sisters: Helen Louise Strong, Washington, DC; Elder Pricilla Denise Jones (Donald), Durham, NC; One brother: Otha Linwood Leathers (Brenda), Charlotte, NC; Two brothers-in law: Albert Menefield, Bronx, NY; Franklin Menefield (Pricilla), Hull, GA; Two sisters-in-law: Alice Mack (Anthony) Waco, TX; Cynthia Felicia Menefield, Columbus, GA. A host of dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and state mandates, a public memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
In person visitation, as well, will not take place at this time.
Published in HeraldSun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020