Charles Haas
Durham
Charles Lloyd Haas, 87, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Schuylkill, PA, the son of the late Charles Lewis Haas and Caroline Irene Haas. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Melvia Lou Haas, and sister, Emma Mengel. Mr. Haas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He joined IBM in 1956 at the Reading, PA branch as an engineer, rose through the ranks, and retired in 1988 as a senior manager. In October, 2019, Mr. Haas was presented the Veteran's Emblem in recognition of his 50 years as a Master Mason.
Mr. Haas is survived by his brother, DelRoy Haas, sons, Charles Haas (Barbara), Curtis Haas (Diane); daughters, Connie Chappell (Larry), Kathy Franklin (Robert), Cindy Kalberer (Jim), 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Charles' life will be held at a future date at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Mr. and Mrs. Haas' ashes will be interred at the Friedens Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Ringgold, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565.
He held our hands for a little while, but will hold our hearts forever.
Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 1, 2019