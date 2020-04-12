|
Charles Lynn Chatman
Durham
Charles Lynn Chatman, 69, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Jim Tommy Chatman and Ida Frances Jones. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chatman was also predeceased by daughter, Kelly Chatman; son, Richard Chatman; and step-son, John Thomas Weedman.
Mr. Chatman was a U.S. Army veteran. He was retired as a Crew Chief from the City of Durham.
Mr. Chatman is survived by his wife, Sandra Chatman; brother, Mac Chatman; sister, Brenda Sue Edwards; grandchildren, Cedar Rose Casey, Willow Crouch, J.J. Crouch; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Liam, Lincoln, Rose Marie Casey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside will be held at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to American Kidney Foundation, North Carolina Region: 4819 Park Road, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28209-3842.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 12, 2020