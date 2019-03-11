Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Grey Stone Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Grey Stone Church

Charles "Charlie" Metts Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Charlie" Metts Sr. Obituary
Charles Edward "Charlie" Metts, Sr.

Durham

Charles Edward "Charlie" Metts, Sr., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion, Durham. Born in Jones Co., Mr. Metts was the son of the late Emory Lee Metts and Ethel Mitchell Metts. Mr. Metts was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Edward Metts Jr; a brother, Ben Metts; and a sister, Elizabeth Wilder.

Mr. Metts was a Barber for over 60 years and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid Duke fan. Mr. Metts loved cooking funnel cakes and corn dogs at several NC festivals for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending Grey Stone Church and spending time with his family,

Mr. Metts is survived by his wife, Helen Metts; a daughter, Kim Smith and husband Linwood; grandchildren, Trey Smith and wife Brittany, Katie Metts, Wesley Smith and wife Brooke, Caroline Smith and Ellie Smith; and two brothers, Alvin Metts and wife Evangeline and Donald Metts and wife Shirley.

A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Grey Stone Church with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. His body will be cremated. The family will receive friends from12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Grey Stone Church.

Flowers are acceptable. Memorial donations may be made to Grey Stone Church Music Ministry, 2601Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now