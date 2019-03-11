Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM Grey Stone Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Grey Stone Church Charles "Charlie" Metts Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Edward "Charlie" Metts, Sr.



Durham



Charles Edward "Charlie" Metts, Sr., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion, Durham. Born in Jones Co., Mr. Metts was the son of the late Emory Lee Metts and Ethel Mitchell Metts. Mr. Metts was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Edward Metts Jr; a brother, Ben Metts; and a sister, Elizabeth Wilder.



Mr. Metts was a Barber for over 60 years and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid Duke fan. Mr. Metts loved cooking funnel cakes and corn dogs at several NC festivals for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending Grey Stone Church and spending time with his family,



Mr. Metts is survived by his wife, Helen Metts; a daughter, Kim Smith and husband Linwood; grandchildren, Trey Smith and wife Brittany, Katie Metts, Wesley Smith and wife Brooke, Caroline Smith and Ellie Smith; and two brothers, Alvin Metts and wife Evangeline and Donald Metts and wife Shirley.



A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Grey Stone Church with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. His body will be cremated. The family will receive friends from12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Grey Stone Church.



Flowers are acceptable. Memorial donations may be made to Grey Stone Church Music Ministry, 2601Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2019