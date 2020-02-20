Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Durham, NC
View Map

Charles Perkins


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Perkins Obituary
Charles Stevens Perkins

September 5, 1953 - February 16, 2020

Durham



Charles Stevens Perkins, age 66, of Durham, NC passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Joni and her husband, Jason; stepdaughter, Joy and her husband, Will; 12 grandchildren; sister, Susan; brother, Larry; sister in law, Ann; and many nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Dolly; brother, Floyd; and sister in law, Patsy.

Steve was a devoted family man who loved the outdoors and bluegrass music. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 am at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.

The Perkins family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. Please leave condolences at www.hallwynne.com. See obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -