Charles Stevens Perkins
September 5, 1953 - February 16, 2020
Durham
Charles Stevens Perkins, age 66, of Durham, NC passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Joni and her husband, Jason; stepdaughter, Joy and her husband, Will; 12 grandchildren; sister, Susan; brother, Larry; sister in law, Ann; and many nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Dolly; brother, Floyd; and sister in law, Patsy.
Steve was a devoted family man who loved the outdoors and bluegrass music. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 am at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 am at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020