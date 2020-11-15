Charles Robert Zinger, Sr.



November 4, 1942 - November 9, 2020



Durham



Charles Robert Zinger Sr, a longtime resident of Durham, died on the 9th of November following a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Warren, Pennsylvania to Harry and Arlene Zinger, Chuck, as most people knew him, spent most of his life living next to his beloved Duke University. Chuck loved Duke Basketball and one of his favorite activities was attending games in Cameron Stadium. Chuck's careers as a barber, realtor and entrepeneur kept him busy and fulfilled. He was his grandson's personal barber and the only one to cut their hair for 16 years. Chuck loved spending time with his family, watching his grandsons play sports, visiting and boating on Lake Norman, and playing with his favorite puppy Sadie Mae. Chuck will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty and signature "Z" on all his shirts. Chuck is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Rob and Laura Zinger and his three grandsons, Charlie, Zachary and Sam. Condolences can be sent to: The Zinger Family, 3100 Bluebird Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226. At his request, no services will be held.



