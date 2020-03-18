|
Charles Harry Russell
March 22, 1945- March 15, 2020
Roxboro
Charles Harry Russell, 74, of Roxboro, died Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Person County, he was the son of the late Charlie Beasley Russell and Ela Pope Day Russell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elma Joanne Mangum Russell; sister, Nancy Russell Taylor; grandson, Jonathan Brice Russell. He was a member of the former Mt. Road Baptist Church.
Mr. Russell started his work career at an early age working in tobacco. After farming, he worked at Eaton for 15 years. Mr. Russell retired from IBM after thirty years of employment. After retiring, he enjoyed his part-time job with Auto Zone where he worked for eleven years.
Mr. Russell was a devoted husband of 54 years, Daddy, Pop, Brother and friend to many. Family was the most important thing to him.
Surviving are his two sons: Charles Dannie Russell and wife, Cindy of Timberlake and Joe Corey Russell of Roxboro; two grandchildren: Charles Lance Russell and Danielle Lee Russell (Ty); siblings: Rebecca "Becky" Russell Oakley, Dennis Day Russell (Darlene), William Eugene "Buck" Russell; sister-in-law, Heidi Mangum Turner; many nieces and nephews; loving cat, Fancy.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel and other times at the home of his son, Dannie and Cindy (52 Odessa Court, Timberlake).
Funeral service will be 2 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Dr. M. David Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery.
Due to the Executive Order regarding the COVID-19, the attendance will be limited to 100 people.
Memorials may be made to the , Carolinas Chapter, 5019 Nations Crossing, Charlotte, NC 28217 or the of NC, 514 Daniels St., #109, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 18, 2020