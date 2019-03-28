|
Charles Wesley Parker
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Charles Wesley Parker, Jr., age 74, who passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Carver Living Center, 303 E Carver Street, Durham, N.C. 27704. He was the oldest son of the late Charles Wesley Parker, Sr. and Sarah Gill Parker.
As a young child, Charles grew up in Kittrell, North Carolina, where he attended elementary school and completed high school at Henderson Institute, Henderson, North Carolina.
He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, North Carolina in 1966.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from July, 1968 to February, 1970.
Sharing in the forever memories of Charles are sisters, Ms. Ada Parker, Bronx, New York and Mrs. Doris Jordan, Roanoke, Virginia; brother, Mr. Joseph Parker (Carolyn), Durham, North Carolina; one nephew; two nieces; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 at 10:00 a.m.
Mr. Charles Wesley Parker, Jr. will be laid to rest in Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 28, 2019