Charles Weaver Obituary
Charles F. Weaver

February 23, 1932 - July 6, 2019

Durham, NC

Charles F. Weaver passed away on Saturday morning, July 6, 2019, at the age of 87, in Durham, North Carolina. He is survived by son Charles R. Weaver, daughter in law Celia Weaver, daughter Ann, sister Margo Simmons and nephew Gregory Simmons.

Born February 23, 1932 in Washington DC to Charles and Anita, Weaver attended college at Notre Dame prior to serving in the US Army during the Korean War. Weaver played French horn in the 5th Army Band.

After leaving the army he studied French horn with famed horn player Philip Farkas of Chicago. After playing in New Orleans, Weaver was hired by renowned French composer and conductor Paul Paray to play horn with the Detroit Symphony. He remained with the symphony for over 25 years, during which time he participated in many recordings, played chamber music, and went on several world tours.
Published in HeraldSun on July 15, 2019
