Charlie Williams
August 23, 1927 - July 18, 2019
Durham
The family of Mr. Charlie Williams, age 91, announces his passing which occurred on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Road, Durham, North Carolina 27704 on Saturday, July 27th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett- celebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 25, 2019