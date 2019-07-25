Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
316 Hebron Road
Durham, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
316 Hebron Road
Durham, NC
View Map

Charlie Williams


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Williams Obituary
Charlie Williams

August 23, 1927 - July 18, 2019

Durham

The family of Mr. Charlie Williams, age 91, announces his passing which occurred on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.

A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Road, Durham, North Carolina 27704 on Saturday, July 27th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett- celebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now