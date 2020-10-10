Rev. Charlotte Johnson Carlton
July 14, 1948 - September 10, 2020
Durham
Rev. Charlotte Johnson Carlton, age 72, formerly of Durham, NC, died on September 10, 2020, at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey after an extended illness. She is the daughter of Mr. Spencer A. Wynne I and the late Mrs. Edna Reese Wynne. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Cremation and Funeral Service, 1204 Person Street, Durham. Attendees are required to wear masks to the service and adhere to social distancing.
She was a proud graduate of the Hillside Class of 1966 and a 1970 graduate of North Carolina Central University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. In 1988, she received a Master of Divinity degree from Howard University School of Divinity.
A world traveler, she taught English and Spanish in various school systems abroad, in Raleigh, NC and other parts of the United States. After completing Divinity School, she served as Pastor of two United Methodist churches in Maryland Eastern Shore. She later became the pastor of Trinity-Chelten United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Pa. Upon retirement, she moved to Greensboro, North Carolina before returning to New Jersey in 2017.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Her Father, Mr. Spencer A. Wynne I of Durham; Sisters – Mrs. Diane (Linberger) Lamb of Durham, Dr. Valerie Wynne (George) McFarley of Fayetteville, NC; Mrs. Cerise (Christopher) Collins of Greensboro, NC; Brothers- Spencer A. ((Paula) Wynne II of Kennesaw, GA and Steven (Eutrilda) Wynne of Leesburg, GA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, Goddaughter -Tammy Pinkett of Philadelphia, PA; devoted friends Sandra M. Belvin and Francine Dalton Davis of Durham, Jean Thompson Springs of Delaware and Elizabeth Redding, Voorhees, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kidney Foundation, kidneyfund.org
, or mailed to: 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852, and The American Heart Association
in her memory.