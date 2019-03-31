Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Cheri Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers Cheri Miller



Rougemont



Cheri Miller, age 71, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home. Born in Kern, CA, she was preceded in death by her parents, R. Drew Miller and Elizabeth Miller, and brother Randall Miller. She is survived by her sister, Judy Halnon of Broomfield, CO, nieces Cynthia (Joseph) Fowler, Valerie (John Mackenzie) Rome Fribance, sister-in-law, Anne Miller, nephew Drew (Lauren) Miller, niece Claire Miller, special friends Chris Rasmussen, Edgar Johnson and Donna Hobson, as well as her beloved canines Dante and Nana. Cheri grew up in Rochester, MN. She received a Bachelors degree from Northwestern Univ. and a Masters from Cal Berkeley. She spent her first working years in Houston, eventually moving to Raleigh, then rural Durham, working at Cisco Systems in RTP. She has been known by many North Carolinians as a champion Schutzhund trainer of German Shepherds. Countless Schutzhund enthusiasts have trialed their dogs on her property. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Little River Community Complex or the Raleigh Schutzhund Association. The family is in the process of deciding on a memorial service and will inform friends at a later date.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries