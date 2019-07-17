Home

Cheryl Janine Dornheim

Cheryl Janine Dornheim Obituary
Cheryl Janine Dornheim

November 23, 1962-July 15, 2019

Durham

Miss Cheryl Janine Dornheim, 56, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

Cheryl was born November 23, 1962 to Harry and Vivian Dornheim in Johnson City, NY. Cheryl was a member of Grey Stone Church in Durham, and enjoyed her activities at the senior center. She volunteered for the Red Cross, SPCA, and Durham Regional. Cheryl will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Vivian Dornheim; brother, Keith Alan Dornheim; and sister, Patricia Lynn Dornheim. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Boegel (Scott); her niece, and three nephews.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Clay Waters.
Published in HeraldSun on July 17, 2019
