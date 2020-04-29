|
|
Christopher Scott Colclough
Franklinton
Christopher Scott Colclough, 39, went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Durham, the son of Donald W. Colclough, Jr. and the late, Debrah Worthy Colclough.
Chris graduated from Riverside High School in Durham in 1999. He attended East Carolina University before enjoying a long career in automotive sales that included parts, audio and accessories, spanning multiple dealerships throughout North Carolina.
Chris is survived by his wife Katie and their three children, Austin, Avery and Barron; brothers, Adam and Matthew Colclough; and sister, Heather Williams. Chris took much pride in being the provider for his family, and his wife and children were the center of his world. He was passionate, detail-oriented and full of life.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held for the family at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
The unexpected loss of Chris's life has had a profound impact on their family.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Giving Grid by donating here:https://www.givinggrid.com/wrgumj/
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2020