Christopher D. Coleman



December 1, 1963 - May 1, 2020



Stone Mountain, GA



Christopher Derek Coleman was born December 1, 1963 in Durham, North Carolina, the fifth of six children born to William E. Coleman Sr. and Eula Coleman. Chris graduated from Northern High School in 1982 and then moved to Atlanta, Georgia to attend DeVry Institute of Technology, graduating in 1986 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology.



While in college, Chris met the woman that would be his wife, Lesa Washington. Chris and Lesa married on September 21, 1991 at First Mount Beulah Baptist Church in Swansea, South Carolina. During their life together they had three sons: Adam, Derek, and Joshua.



Chris learned the teachings of Jesus Christ from his parents and time spent in the churches of the United Holy Church of America, Inc. He would go on to join Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located in Norcross, GA, in the 1990's, dedicating his life to Christ, he remained steadfast in his faith until his passing.



Chris was a computer science geek at heart, choosing for himself the moniker 'LinuxMan'. His career in the Information Technology industry began at National Semiconductor in 1992, Unix and Networking Professor at Clayton State University, 1998 to 2004, and in 2007 he went to work for Bank of America as a Linux Application Administrator. Chris was eager to share his IT knowledge and over the years he developed business partnerships with several small and minority business clients, many of whom became fast friends.



Chris loved the outdoors and running. He ran his first track meet in middle school, and years later, running became his passion. He ran multiple 10K races yearly, his favorite being the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on the Fourth of July. He completed both a half and whole marathon, and enjoyed running with his running club in Decatur, GA. Chris was an active leader in the Recreation Ministry at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, where he played and coached basketball.



In Boy Scouts of America, Chris found his pathway to serve metro Atlanta youth. He described his experience as Scout Troop leader as 'transformative", where he, the teacher, learned lessons from each child and family in the Troop. He most enjoyed the excitement of Scouts on their first camping trip in the Georgia mountains and the pride of a Scout, as a merit badge was awarded for a job well done.



Second only to Chris's faith was his love and devotion to family and community. A devoted father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Chris lived a purpose driven life. He believed children were God's greatest gift and man's ultimate responsibility. It is in his sons, Chris found his greatest joy, strength, and courage to run on.



Chris went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his three sons, Adam Christopher, Derek Michael, and Joshua David Coleman, all of Stone Mountain, GA. His mother, Elder Eula Coleman (Durham, NC), siblings, Adrian (Hodari) Coleman of Atlanta, Michele Roach of Durham, NC, Rev. Tanya (Maurice) Johnson of Durham, NC, William E. (Linda) Coleman Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Stephanie Mangum of Durham, NC; uncle, David (Sylvia) Cunningham of San Antonio, TX aunt, Barbara Barbee of Durham, NC and a host of relatives and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his wife, Lesa Coleman and father, William E. Coleman, Sr..



Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, 11am at Melwood Cemetery (Section E), 5170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Stone Mountain, GA. Minister Brandon Howard, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Viewing will be held Wednesday May 6, 2020, 3pm-6pm, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottsdale Chapel, 351 North Clarendon Ave., Scottsdale, GA 30079. Visit Gregory B. Levett & Sons website to view obituary and arrangement updates.



In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop #251, mail check to Boy Scout Troop #251 c/o Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 182 Hunter St. NW, Norcross, GA 30071 or Emory Winship Cancer Institute.



