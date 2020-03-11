|
Clair J. Britt
Chapel Hill
Clair J. Britt, 81, died
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation following a lengthy illness. She had been a resident of the Chapel Hill-Durham area for 35 + years.
Ms. Britt was a member of Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Garrett Rd.; a graduate of Wayne State University with a degree in early education; and a member of Delta Zeta. After retiring, she spent much of her time helping others though volunteer work for the needy.
Her parents, Harry and Elsie Brittingham, preceded her in death. Two brothers, Claude Brittingham and Carl Brittingham, both of Michigan survive her.
At Claire's specific request, "Any persons who might wish to make a contribution in my name, as a result of my moving along from this life, do so in accordance with their own interests and recognitions of the problems and concerns of the world".
There will be a private memorial scheduled in the future. Arrangements are by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020