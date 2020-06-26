Clara Jean Willingham
Butner
BUTNER- Mrs. Clara Jean Willingham, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Mrs. Willingham was born on April 3, 1943 to Billy and Doris Bunn. Clara worked as a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery Ward at Duke University Hospital for 40 years. She loved to read, draw and going fishing. Clara enjoyed going to see movies at big screen theaters. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Clara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Willingham was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Doris Bunn; daughter, Jenny Morgan; step-son, Tommy Jay Willingham. She is survived by her husband Holmes J. Willingham; daughters, Dianne Kimberley (Kyle) of Durham, NC, and Ronda Barton of Hillsborough, NC; step-sons, Billy and Donnie Willingham; brother, Linzy Bunn (Kathy) of N. Wilkesboro, NC; sisters, Carolyn Straub (Danny) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Tanya Burch (Danny) of Hillsborough, NC; grandchildren, Will Kimberley (Erin), Dallas Kegley (Devon), and Dakota Barton; great-grandchildren, Dean Kimberley, Analee Kegley, Camille Kegley, and Olivia, which is due in August.
A funeral service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Reverend Earl Echols. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Lewis Augustus Wilson Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable or donations to your favorite charity.
Hudson Funeral Home will be observing social distancing for visitation as well as the funeral service, and asks everyone in attendance to wear a mask when entering the building.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.