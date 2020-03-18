|
Clarence Glenn Mitchell
Durham
Mr. Clarence "C.G." Glenn Mitchell, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Mr. Mitchell was born on April 1, 1937 to Paul and Irene Mitchell in Durham, NC. He worked for M.M. Fowler for over 30 years and went on to start his own business, C.G. Mitchell Oil Company, from which he retired. Clarence proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed watching them play sports.
Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene, and by his wife of 49 years, Carolyn Riley Mitchell. He is survived by his sons, Tony Mitchell (Valerie) of Zebulon, NC, Jeff Mitchell of Durham, NC, and Chris Mitchell (Rebecca) of Raleigh, NC; his daughter, Jeanie Lloyd (Randy); grandchildren, Dale Lloyd, Brian Lloyd, Daniel Mitchell (Tanya), Jennifer Strawbridge (Matthew) Lauren Mitchell, Jeffery Mitchell, Grace Mitchell, Caden Mitchell, and Riley Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Alysann, Tyler, Bailee, Dylan, Wyatt, Aubrey, Charlie Bell, and Kinley.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Reverend Kevin Wilson. Pallbearers will be Dale Lloyd, Brian Lloyd, Daniel Mitchell, Caden Mitchell, Jeffrey W. Mitchell, and Tyler Lloyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Mitchell and Wyatt Mitchell. The family will receive friends at other times at his home.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 18, 2020