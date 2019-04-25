Clarence G. Oakley



Stem



Mr. Clarence G. Oakley, 95, a resident of Granville County died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Robert L. and Luna O. Oakley. He lived in Durham most of his adult life. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Lancaster Oakley.



Mr. Oakley was a graduate of Stem High School and furthered his education in the Insurance Business. He was a World War II army veteran. While stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va., he had the honor to Walk the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery when called upon. He also served seven months in South Korea.



Mr. Oakley was a Real Estate Broker and founder of Oakley Insurance agency in Durham where he worked for twenty-two years. Mr. Oakley and his wife, Sarah Newton Oakley, enjoyed living in the country with wide open space. They also spent many pleasant days at their home near Ocean Isle Beach.



Mr. Oakley is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Newton Oakley of the home; two stepsons, Melvin R. Newton of Cary and Ronnie M. Newton of the home; one sister, Ethel O. Blalock of Stem.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor by Rev. John Yount. Entombment will be in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor and at other times at the home.



Flowers are accepted or memorials may be given to: Stovall United Methodist Church, 109 US Highway 15 N., Stovall, NC.



Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com . Select Obituaries.



Eakes Funeral Home is assisting Oakley the Family. Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 25, 2019