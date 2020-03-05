Home

Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
419 Dowd St.
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-1323
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
Rougemount, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
Rougemount, NC
Claude Glenn


1922 - 2020
Claude Glenn Obituary
Claude L. Genn

August 24, 1922- February 29, 2020

Raleigh

Claude L. Glenn, 97, of Rougemont, NC passed away at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center in Durham, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Rougemount, NC with the Rev. Dr. James W. Smith of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church officiating. The visitation will be held 12:30 PM on Saturday, at the church.

Services entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolences may be sent at www.ellisdjones.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 5, 2020
