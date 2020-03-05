|
Claude L. Genn
August 24, 1922- February 29, 2020
Raleigh
Claude L. Glenn, 97, of Rougemont, NC passed away at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center in Durham, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Rougemount, NC with the Rev. Dr. James W. Smith of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church officiating. The visitation will be held 12:30 PM on Saturday, at the church.
Services entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 5, 2020