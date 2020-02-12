Home

Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Wilson, NC
View Map

Claude Leonard Bullock


1947 - 2020
Claude Leonard Bullock Obituary
Claude Leonard Bullock

September 16, 1947 - February 7, 2020

Elm City

Claude Leonard Bullock, 72 of Elm City passed away Friday. His memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. Inurnment service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Gene Wells will officiate and Chaplin Telley.

Claude is survived by his daughters, Tina Watkins and husband, Dennis of Walstonburg, Tiffany Bullock of Elm City and Brittany Escobedo and Douglas of Rolesville, California; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and his sisters, Betty Cardon of Durham and Dot Masingale of Durham.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Lynn Bullock; daughter, Cheryl Hall and his parents, Claude and Merle Elizabeth Bullock.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
