Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Liberty Baptist Church Claude "Sam" Williams

Claude "Sam" Williams, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Charles McKinley Williams and Minnie Lee Weaver Williams. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Frank Bailey.



Sam was a man of exceptional character and kindness. Loved by many family members and friends. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and lived an exemplary life that set a wonderful example of a Christian husband and father. Sam was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and served in various capacities from age 20 until his diagnosis at age 80. He worked for 16 years at the Durham Housing Authority and for 30 years as a salesman for J.A. Sexauer Supply Company.



Sam was born in Durham, 1 of 13 children. He loved spending time at the beach and mountains with his family, working at his church, and watching Carolina basketball.



Sam is survived by his wife, Beverly Williams; son, Kevin Williams; daughters, Andrea Williams and husband Wayne, Heidi Thornton and husband Trey; grandchildren, Callie Williams, Shelby Thornton, Samantha Thornton, Kerri Thornton; sisters, Becky Mishoe and husband Billy, Nancy Thornton and husband Harold; and brother, Gregory Wayne Williams.



The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 8th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



Flowers are acceptable or the family request memorial donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church: 3864 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27705.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.