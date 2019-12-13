Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park

Claudette Mitchell Sykes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudette Mitchell Sykes Obituary
Claudette Mitchell Sykes

Mebane

Claudette Mitchell Sykes, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home in Mebane. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Doyle and Doris Blanche Renn. In addition to her parents, Ms. Sykes was also predeceased by her first husband, Harry Millard Mitchell; second husband, Billy Brax Sykes; daughters, Brenda Mitchell, Bonnie Mitchell Hillard; sister, Martha Renn Bakken; and brother, Jimmy Renn.

Ms. Sykes is survived by her sons, Garry Mitchell, James Mitchell; daughters, Patty Nipper and husband Tim, Donna Dorton and husband Ralph; sister, Carolyn Cates; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Nipper officiating.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -