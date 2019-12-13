|
Claudette Mitchell Sykes
Mebane
Claudette Mitchell Sykes, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home in Mebane. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Doyle and Doris Blanche Renn. In addition to her parents, Ms. Sykes was also predeceased by her first husband, Harry Millard Mitchell; second husband, Billy Brax Sykes; daughters, Brenda Mitchell, Bonnie Mitchell Hillard; sister, Martha Renn Bakken; and brother, Jimmy Renn.
Ms. Sykes is survived by her sons, Garry Mitchell, James Mitchell; daughters, Patty Nipper and husband Tim, Donna Dorton and husband Ralph; sister, Carolyn Cates; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Nipper officiating.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 13, 2019