Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Durham, NC
Claudia Chappell


1929 - 2019
Claudia Chappell Obituary
Claudia Mae Buchanan Chappell

February 21, 1929 - September 14, 2019

Durham

Claudia B. Chappell, a lifetime resident of Durham, died September 14, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was born in Durham, NC on February 21, 1929 to the late Claude H. Buchanan and Tula B. Buchanan.

Claudia was a graduate of Durham High School. She married her husband of 62 years, Clifton E. Chappell in 1947. She retired with Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a lifelong member of Edgewood Baptist Church, however, in the last several years of her life, she attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Claudia is survived by her daughter, Nora E. Shugart; nephew, Chester Rives; brother-in-law, Tom Chappell (Lucille) and beloved dog, Jody. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton; half-brother, Leon Bolling; half-sister, Marbilee Rives and son-in-law, Jack Shugart.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church; 549 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27707, in Claudia's memory.

The Chappell family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 16, 2019
