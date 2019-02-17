|
Cleo Martin
Timberlake
Cleo Martin, 82, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Joe Lambuth Martin and Cornelia Bivins Martin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was also predeceased by his twin brother, Leo Martin; brother, Allan Martin; sister, Louise Martin Cecil; and niece, Donna Cecil Bradley.
Mr. Martin was a member of Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church in Hillsborough. He retired as a security officer from Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company after 25 years of service. He had a passion for farming and livestock.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Mary Martin; stepsons, Mike McBroom (Suzanne), Douglas Keith McBroom (Lynda); nephews, David Martin, Ken Cecil, Leo Martin, Jr., J.D. Cecil, Jr.; niece, Renae Martin; and grandchildren, Emily McBroom, Ben McBroom, Nathan Horton, Ryan Horton.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th at Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church with Pastor David Bolick officiating.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2019