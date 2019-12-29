Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Gathering Room Clements Funeral Home
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Home
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC
View Map

Cliff L. Barnes

Cliff L. Barnes Obituary
Cliff L. Barnes

Durham

Cliff L. Barnes, 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Ollie and Bessie Nance Barnes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnes was also predeceased by his brother, Ernest Thomas Jones; and son, Clifton Lee Barnes, Jr.

Mr. Barnes was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Grey Stone Church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Mail Carrier.

Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Barnes; daughter, Tricia Barnes Bell (Doug); sons, Timothy Lee Barnes (Rose), Gregory Warren Barnes, Kenneth Nance Barnes, Bradley Thomas Barnes; grandchildren, Kristen Bell Mercer (Joe), Kevin Bell, Liesal Barnes Miller (Jonathan), Ian Barnes (Danielle), Renner Vaughn (Alex), Megan Barnes Waldorf (Jon), Matthew Barnes, Jakob Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Landon and Anna Mercer, Kasen and Koen Miller.

The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st in the Gathering Room Clements Funeral Home in Durham with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Kevin Bell, Joe Mercer, Ian Barnes, Matthew Barnes, Jon Waldorf and Jakob Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to (P.O. Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090-6011).

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -