Clifford Edwin "Ed" Barrett, Jr.



October 4, 1929 - May 24, 2019



Semora



Clifford Edwin "Ed" Barrett, Jr., 89, formerly of Semora, NC, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Born in Alamance County, Mr. Barrett was the son of the late Clifford Edwin and Alice Martin Barrett. Mr. Barrett was a proud alumni of Appalachian State University where he met the love of his life, the late Ruth Cook Barrett. Mr. Barrett previously worked internationally for Western Electric and later AT&T International. He and his wife were avid travelers and loved spending time on Hyco Lake. Mr. Barrett was an avid dog lover.



Mr. Barrett is survived by three children, Clifford Edwin Barrett, III and wife Dorothy, of Singapore, Raymond Charles Barrett and wife Laurie, of Port St. Joe, FL and Lisa Stumpf and husband Terry, of Apex; one sister, Mary Anne Barrett, of Charlotte; six grandchildren, Dara Anne Barrett, Byron Barrett, Raymond Charles Barrett, Jr., Cynthia Dare Stumpf Cleary, Laura Leigh Stumpf Manary and Mark Lee Stumpf; two great-grandchildren, Penelope Dare Cleary and Reagan Barrett; two sisters-in-law, Dr. Catherine Ponder of Palm Springs, CA and Sybil Cook, of Alabama.



Memorial services will be held 2PM Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Evan Walker.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Foundation, 10137 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55420, https://pcdfoundation.org/donate-now/.



Published in HeraldSun on May 26, 2019