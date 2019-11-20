|
Rev. Clifton Wells
April 5, 1959 - November 15, 2019
Raleigh
Rev. Clifton Wells, 60 died November 15, 2019. He was the son of Lu Cynthia and the late Thomas (TT) Haywood Wells.
Funeral-Saturday at 1:30 PM in Mt. Zion AME Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.
Survivors are wife, Wilma Black Wells; son, C. J. Wells; step-son, Antoan Black; brother, Thomas Wells; uncles, Nathaniel Wells (Shirley), Lonnie Wells and Roy Thompson (Barbara); 4 grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing-Friday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 20, 2019