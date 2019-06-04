|
|
Clyde Edward Poindexter
September 28, 1936 - June 3, 2019
Roxboro
CLYDE EDWARD POINDEXTER age 82, of 73 Quarter Gate Road, Roxboro, NC died Monday morning, June 3, 2019 at the Hock Family Pavilion.
Mr. Poindexter was born September 28, 1936 in Person County, NC son of the late Green Rackley & Mallie Maybelle Davis Poindexter and was husband to Shelby Jean Blalock Poindexter who survives. He was retired from the Person County ABC Store and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Kimberly Poindexter Parrott, Adam Green Poindexter & wife, Lynn all of Roxboro, NC, two grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Poindexter, Amanda Poindexter Coates, two great grandchildren, Mallory Berry Clarke, Eli Daniel Coates, two sisters, Esther P. "Rita" Suitt, Nancy P. Kerr, four step-sons, Eddie Gates, Dexter Gates, Anthony Gates, and Terry Gates.
In addition to his parents Mr. Poindexter is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Berry Wrenn Poindexter, daughter, Donna Carole Poindexter, brother, Clarence Thomas Poindexter, and sister, Jerolene Poindexter Kirk.
The family will receive friends and guests from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Strickland and Jones Funeral Services. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 4, 2019