Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Clyde Ray Pope

Clyde Ray Pope Obituary
Clyde Ray Pope

Durham

Clyde Ray Pope, 94, of Durham, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary F. Pope; children, Teresa Couch (George), Steven Pope (Jackie Thompson) and Allen Pope (Michelle Andrews-Pope); grandchildren, Justin Couch (Devon), Christopher Pope (Natalie), Andrew Pope, Michael Pope, Jeffrey Pope, Caleb Andrews, Caylie Andrews, Michelle Bradley and Rob Thompson; great-grandchildren, Ava Couch, Zac Couch, Don Wheless, Ireland Pope, Odin Pope and Vianne Pope; brother, Earl Pope; and sister, Carolyn Hinson.

Mr. Pope was predeceased by his parents, Abner Pope Sr. and Vera Pope; brother, AB Pope Jr.; sisters, Ruth Ray, Esther Brown, Martha Wetherington; and grandson, Travis Pope.

Clyde was a retired letter carrier and was a member of the NALC, Durham Masonic Lodge and Braggtown Baptist Church. He loved music and loved to read. As an active member of Braggtown Baptist Church for many years, he drove the church bus, worked in the church office and was involved with the Men's Ministry. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard, and gardening. Upon retirement, Clyde and Mary enjoyed traveling to many states, including trips to Alaska and Hawaii. They loved playing bingo at Chick-fil-a on Roxboro Road, exercising at the gym and spending time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Clements Funeral Home in Durham on Tuesday, February 4th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Clements Chapel with Rev. Roy Garthwaite officiating. Burial will follow the services at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are acceptable or contributions may be made to Braggtown Baptist Church: 3218 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020
