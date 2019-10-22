|
Colleen Chavis
April 5, 1964-October 18, 2019
Rougemont
Colleen Chavis, 55 died on October 18, 2019. She was the daughter of Sam Chavis and Sally Ramsey Chavis who survive.
Funeral-October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.
Surviving are sisters, Joyce Davis, Maxcine Chavis and Margaret Jay.
Public viewing-October 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 22, 2019