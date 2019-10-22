Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Colleen Chavis


1964 - 2019
Colleen Chavis Obituary
Colleen Chavis

April 5, 1964-October 18, 2019

Rougemont

Colleen Chavis, 55 died on October 18, 2019. She was the daughter of Sam Chavis and Sally Ramsey Chavis who survive.

Funeral-October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.

Surviving are sisters, Joyce Davis, Maxcine Chavis and Margaret Jay.

Public viewing-October 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 22, 2019
