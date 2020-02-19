|
Colleen (Cusano) St. John
Hillsborough
Colleen (Cusano) St. John, 62 years old, passed away February 16, 2020 at her home in Hillsborough NC after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Kevin St. John; her sisters, Kristen (John) Murphy, Anne (Daniel) Field, Karen Cusano (John Masias); and nine nieces and nephews. Colleen is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Frances Cusano, her brother, Mark Cusano and her niece, Nettie Elliott.
Colleen was a native of Syracuse, NY, raised in an Italian-Irish family with three sisters, a brother and enough relatives to constitute a village. As a child, Colleen and her family vacationed in the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate NY. Spending much time around the Central New York Finger Lakes and lakes of the Adirondack Mountains may have sparked her love for bodies of water. After moving to Hillsborough, Colleen and Kevin enjoyed vacationing at the Outer Banks of North Carolina each fall. Colleen had a passion for taking in stray cats, some of which had unique personalities. She loved to read books, especially while sitting by the pool.
As a young woman, she acquired strong business skills, initially working for the Mutual of New York Insurance Company in Syracuse. Colleen and Kevin moved to Hillsborough in 1995 where they established Saratoga Grill, which remains a popular spot for the citizens of Hillsborough and the surrounding communities. They have remained dedicated, hands-on owners, a primary reason for Saratoga Grill's success.
A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at the Saratoga Grill on Sunday, February 23rd from 1-4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Colleen has requested contributions be made to the SPCA and Orange Congregation in Mission.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 19, 2020