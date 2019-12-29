Home

Colleen Walther


1925 - 2019
Colleen Walther Obituary
COLLEEN LOUISE WALTHER

August 8, 1925-November 28, 2019

Durham NC

Colleen L. Walther, 94, died on November 28, 2019 in Durham, NC. She was born August 8, 1925 in Watertown, WI to Joseph M. Zoeller and Irene Bergh Zoeller. On June 14, 1947, she married the Rev. Herbert G. Walther in Milwaukee, WI. She served her entire adult life as a Lutheran Pastor's wife in 6 parishes in the Midwest- the last in Danville, IL. In their retirement to Durham NC, she remained active, as a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Durham NC for over 30 years- ever passionate in her faith in God and dedication to her family.

She is survived by one son, Philip J. Walther, MD, PhD (Donna), of Durham, NC, and two daughters, Christine C. (David) Foelber of Valparaiso, IN, and Anne E.Walther of Oklahoma City, OK. She also leaves six grandchildren: Benjamin Walther, Andrew (Kendra) Walther, Thomas Walther, Joshua (Michelle) Foelber, David Jr. (Faith) Foelber, and Ruth (Kristopher) Martin, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Herbert Walther; her parents; her sisters- Elaine, Alice, Myrl Pauli, Joan Weihert, Ann Prahl and Isola Nelson; her brothers- Joseph M. Zoeller Jr, EdD, and Air Force Captain Herbert O. Zoeller, and one grandson- Jonathan R. Foelber, DO.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 924 N. Buchanan Blvd, Durham, NC 27701
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019
