Connia H. Watson, Jr.
January 1, 1936 - August 25, 2020
Durham
The passing of Mr. Connia H. Watson, Jr., age 84, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home, is being announced by his loving wife Zelphia.
Along with his wife, Zelphia, he leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Cheryl Watson Hudson; son, Gregory A. Watson; brother, Odell Watson; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A graveside service of celebration has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707, with viewing from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com